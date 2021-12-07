Fire damages pool house at Fassnight Pool in Springfield
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire caused minor damage to a pool house at Fassnight Pool in Springfield Monday evening.
Investigators say a passerby noticed smoke from the building and called 911. Firefighters arrived to smoke inside the locked building.
Investigators believe the fire may have started in a maintenance room.
