Fire damages pool house at Fassnight Pool in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire caused minor damage to a pool house at Fassnight Pool in Springfield Monday evening.

Investigators say a passerby noticed smoke from the building and called 911. Firefighters arrived to smoke inside the locked building.

Investigators believe the fire may have started in a maintenance room.

