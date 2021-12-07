HEADS UP: Springfield Police Department’s non-emergency lines temporary down Tuesday afternoon

Advertisement

Springfield Police Department's non-emergency lines temporary down Tuesday afternoon

Springfield Police Department hosts 7th annual Stop the Violence conference.
Springfield Police Department hosts 7th annual Stop the Violence conference.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Due to city-wide phone maintenance, Springfield Police Department’s non-emergency phone lines will experience a temporary outage Tuesday.

The outage lasts between noon and 7 p.m.  The non-emergency phone lines will return to fully operational again on Wednesday, December 8 at 7 a.m.

As a reminder, many reports can be filed online by going to the website: https://www.springfieldmo.gov/3791/File-Online-Police-Supplemental-Report.  For all emergencies, or to have an officer dispatched, please call 911.

