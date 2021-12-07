Jeffries Elementary teacher awarded top math educator in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Going to work each day at Jeffries Elementary School is not just a job for Tabitha Eutsler, but a JOY. For the past 12 years she’s taught 3rd grade with the goal of making the classroom a fun atmosphere for her students.

“This is what I’m called to do,” said Eutsler. “This is where I’m supposed to be.”

Eutsler is all about collaborating and hands on learning with her students.

“I’m not the one full of knowledge, they have the knowledge as well,” said Eutsler. “It’s all working together to bring what you have, bring your background experience. I’m going to bring what I have and we’re going to learn together. We’re going to look at the goal. If you have something great to say we want to hear it.”

Her teaching doesn’t go unnoticed by her students either.

“She helps me when I’m confused,” said student Evann Morris. “I really like how she always has a good attitude.”

Eutsler was recognized even beyond her students. She was awarded the Outstanding Mathematics Educator Award from the Missouri Council of Teachers of Mathematics.

“I was just in awe and honored,” said Eutsler. “Honestly, the first thing that always comes to my mind is my students. It’s because of them.”

Despite the hardships over the past two years, she shows up each and every day for her students hoping to make a difference in their lives.

“I want them when they’re 50-years-old and they’re sitting at the dinner table with their kids and their grandkids, like my name will be said,” said Eutsler. “I don’t want it to be she taught me math. I don’t want it to be she taught me how to write, that’s great. I tell them I love them. I believe in them. I care about them. I go to their sporting events. I do all of that because I want them to know that someone believes in them.”

Her students agree, they will always remember their third grade teacher at Jeffries Elementary.

“I will never forget her. Ever,” said Morris.

Eutsler was nominated by her colleagues for the Missouri Outstanding Mathematics Educator Award. She was presented the award at the yearly conference this past weekend. When she arrived to school on Monday, her students welcomed her with a congratulations banner. Fun fact: She attended Jeffries Elementary School when she was in 3rd grade.

