Leigh’s Lost and Found: Shepherd mix puppy found on Division with camo collar on

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured dog has high energy and that’s likely why he got loose.

Animal control thinks the shepherd mix is only about six months old.

Someone found him in late November in the 1000 block of east Division, just running around. They kept him over a weekend to try to find an owner but never did so they brought him to the shelter.

He hasn’t been fixed which also can lead to dogs running off. He did have a camouflage nylon collar on at the time, so he has a family somewhere.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says it’s also obvious someone has taken good care of him.

“He’s growing well. He’s got a bit of floppy ears where they haven’t completely solidified just let like most Shepherds do. But overall he’s in good body condition.”

If you recognize this puppy or if you’ve lost a pet, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

