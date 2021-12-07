Missouri Humane Society rescues 42 dogs from breeder in Douglas County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/KY3)- The Missouri Humane Society’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued 42 dogs and puppies from a breeder in Douglas County.

The organization rescued the dogs from the Cedarcrest Kennel in Douglas County. In 2020, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt issued a restraining order against the owner for violating the Animal Care Facilities Act.

Among the dogs rescued include Yorkies, Cairn Terries, Schnauzers, and Irish Setters. The Missouri Humane Society says some of the puppies were only a few days old.

