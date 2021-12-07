Advertisement

Missouri Humane Society rescues 42 dogs from breeder in Douglas County

Courtesy: Missouri Humane Society
Courtesy: Missouri Humane Society(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/KY3)- The Missouri Humane Society’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued 42 dogs and puppies from a breeder in Douglas County.

The organization rescued the dogs from the Cedarcrest Kennel in Douglas County. In 2020, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt issued a restraining order against the owner for violating the Animal Care Facilities Act.

Among the dogs rescued include Yorkies, Cairn Terries, Schnauzers, and Irish Setters. The Missouri Humane Society says some of the puppies were only a few days old.

To help support care for the rescued dogs, click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Weather Service confirms tornado from Sunday night’s storms in Christian County
Police investigate death in the 2200 block of North Marion in Springfield.
Police investigate death in north Springfield neighborhood
Skeletal remains found in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
Police identify remains found in a field in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates fiery crash Sunday involving 3 semis near Mount Vernon.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates fiery crash Sunday involving 3 semis near Mount Vernon
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call

Latest News

Arkansas lawmakers meeting to take up income tax cut plan
Springfield Police Department hosts 7th annual Stop the Violence conference.
HEADS UP: Springfield Police Department’s non-emergency lines temporary down Tuesday afternoon
Widespread cloud cover will keep temperatures in the 40s again.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another chilly day, then a warm-up
One more chilly day