Motorcyclist dies from injuries in November crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department says a motorcyclist died from his injuries in a crash in November.

Dale Goben, 52, of Springfield died on November 25.

Police responded to the crash on November 20 at 921 W. Sunshine at 5:40 p.m. The initial investigation indicated Goben’s 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on Sunshine just west of Grant in the inside lane of traffic. Witnesses observed the driver lose control of the motorcycle after attempting to evade a vehicle that had pulled onto Sunshine from a parking lot.

Officers with the department’s Traffic Section ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

This motor vehicle crash marks the twenty-eighth traffic fatality in Springfield in 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.