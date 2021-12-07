Advertisement

Nick Cannon mourns death of 5-month-old son to brain cancer, dedicates show in his honor

Nick Cannon produced “Wild ’n Out,” a comedy improv series for VH1, a ViacomCBS-owned cable...
Nick Cannon produced “Wild ’n Out,” a comedy improv series for VH1, a ViacomCBS-owned cable channel. He's been a regular part of TV shows unconnected to the company, including as the former host of NBC's “America's Got Talent” and host of Fox's “The Masked Singer.”(Source: POOL/CNN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nick Cannon dedicated “The Nick Cannon Show” to his seventh child, Zen Scott Cannon, who died from a brain tumor over the weekend.

Zen was just 5 months old.

Cannon said during the episode he had noticed breathing issues and an increase in what he thought were sinus issues over the past few months.

He said they took Zen to the doctor to learn there was fluid building up in the infant’s head.

Zen underwent surgery immediately and seemed to be recovering well.

“Thanksgiving he took a turn and the process sped up,” Cannon said. “The cancer began to grow a lot faster.”

Through tears, Cannon described the last quality moments he had with Zen, experiencing a sun rise and sun set with his son.

“I’m so grateful to my entire family for coming together during this time and being so loving and not judgmental of me,” he said.

Cannon gave praise to Zen’s mom Alyssa Scott, saying she was the “strongest woman” he’s ever seen.

“She was emotional when she needed to be, but she was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible,” Cannon said.

At the end of the announcement, Cannon reminded viewers to hug the people you care most about in your life.

“Hug your people. Hug your family,” he said. “Kiss somebody, tell them you love them. It’s the holidays and we’re here.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Weather Service confirms tornado from Sunday night’s storms in Christian County
Police investigate death in the 2200 block of North Marion in Springfield.
Police investigate death in north Springfield neighborhood
Skeletal remains found in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
Police identify remains found in a field in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates fiery crash Sunday involving 3 semis near Mount Vernon.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates fiery crash Sunday involving 3 semis near Mount Vernon
queen city motors
Springfield man speaks out after investigators say he’s part of a fraud scheme involving used car dealership

Latest News

The city of Harrison is behind on leaf removal services after the Christmas Parade and large...
City of Harrison, Ark. behind on leaf removal; leaders expect to finish on time
Historic Jefferson Ave. Footbridge to be update, city is accepting bids
City of Springfield delays plans for improvements to Commercial Street Footbridge
Authorities said they believe Lillian Dixon is with Jonathan Bowles, 36. An Amber Alert was...
Amber Alert issued for teen in Washington believed to be in danger
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 1,550+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,000+ new cases
This Shepherd mix puppy was found on east Division
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Shepherd mix puppy found on Division with camo collar on