Police investigate death in north Springfield neighborhood

Police investigate death in the 2200 block of North Marion in Springfield.
Police investigate death in the 2200 block of North Marion in Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death of a person at a home in north Springfield.

Officers responded Monday afternoon to the 2200 block of North Marion.

Investigators have not released any information on the victim. Police say they do have one person in custody.

KY3 News has a crew on the scene.

