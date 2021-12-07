Police investigate death in north Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death of a person at a home in north Springfield.

Officers responded Monday afternoon to the 2200 block of North Marion.

Investigators have not released any information on the victim. Police say they do have one person in custody.

KY3 News has a crew on the scene.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.