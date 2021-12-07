Traffic Alert: Look for alternate routes starting Wednesday in area of Glenstone and Republic Road

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting around midday Wednesday (Dec. 8) you’ll want to look for alternate routes if you travel in the area of Glenstone and Republic Road as the normal four lanes of traffic will be bottlenecked down to one lane in each direction for a while.

It’s all part of an overall project that also involves the James River Freeway and includes:

Add lane in Route 60 median in each direction between National Avenue & Route 65

Consolidate Glenstone and Republic ramps to eastbound Route 60 at Harvard Avenue, remove existing eastbound on ramp near Nature Center Way

Build roundabout on Glenstone Avenue at intersection with Nature Center Way/Republic Road

Widen westbound Route 60 off ramp to Glenstone Avenue

Replace deteriorating pavement on eastbound Route 60 west of Route 65

It’s the building of the roundabout on Glenstone Avenue as it curves onto Republic Road that’s the cause for the latest traffic concerns as the area from the Glenstone overpass bridge to the intersection of Republic-Harvard will be down to one narrow lane in each direction with crews working in that area as well.

“That traffic shift will allow us to build the west side of the roundabout,” explained Brad Gripka, a MoDOT Resident Engineer who’s overseeing the project. “And then we’ll start working on the east side of the roundabout. So it’s going to take two-to-three months to complete the west side and then another month-to-two months to complete the east side.”

Besides the roundabout, the other major change in that area is that the current right turn on-ramp to east-bound James River Freeway from Glenstone and Republic will be removed and relocated to the Republic-Harvard intersection just blocks to the southwest. There it will be a left-turn lane that goes onto a new on-ramp.

That Republic-Harvard area is a signal-light intersection and if you’re wondering why MoDOT chose to build a roundabout instead of another lighted intersection right up the street?

“The roundabout eliminates accidents and your side impacts,” Gripka replied. “A signal-light intersection involves stop movements and left turn signals but with roundabouts you have free movement in all directions except for yielding.”

Some people still don’t like the roundabouts and are confused by them but Gripka pointed to the three new roundabouts on Highway 160 in Willard.

“Leading up to the beginning of that project we had a lot complaints,” he pointed out. “But after we had them all built and opened up, all those complaints disappeared. Those are working well.”

Certainly there will be complaints when the traffic congestion increases at Glenstone and Republic Rd. especially with traffic slowdowns already going on along James River Freeway (lane expansion work is being done there).

But just be aware more slowdowns are coming at Glenstone and Republic and plan accordingly.

“We just want to get that message out there that beginning Wednesday this traffic shift is going to be in place for several months and there’s going to be traffic backups,” Gripka said. “We know this is coming right before the holidays but please look for those alternate routes. There’s many other streets here in Springfield you can take. We don’t want people to be frustrated. It looks a little clustered now but when we bring it all together in the end it’s going to be a huge improvement for the traveling public and the commuters by making traffic flow a lot better for Springfield.”

The entire project including the James River Freeway lane widening is hoped to be completed sometime around May, 2022.

