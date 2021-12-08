Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for fugitive known as “Bando Brown.”

Detectives say Tristan Galloway could be connected to Greene County assaults, thefts and burglaries.
By Maria Neider
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Tristan Lee Antonio Galloway, 26
Tristan Lee Antonio Galloway, 26(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Springfield police are looking for fugitive they say could be connected to assaults and burglaries. Tristan Lee Galloway is charged in Greene County with resisting arrest. We’re told he goes by the nicknames “Bando Brown” and “Hawaii.”

Investigators say the 26-year-old has the phrase, “No woman no cry” tattooed on his chest. Galloway is approximately 5′06″ tall and weighs roughly 172 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officers tell KY3 Galloway is known to visit Centralia and Columbia, Missouri. If you’ve seen this man call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to Galloway’s arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
