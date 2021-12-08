Advertisement

EXPLAINER: Missouri proposal would increase punishments for drunk drivers

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By Marina Silva
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A proposal pre-filed in the Missouri House could result in harsher punishments for those who choose to drive while intoxicated.

Democratic Representative Mark Ellebracht from Clay County is sponsoring pre-filed House Bill 1510. It increases the consequences for those choosing to drive while under the influence. Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms says there should be no reason to get behind the wheel while intoxicated.

”In today’s time, it’s just not necessary. There’s always a friend or taxi, Uber, whatever, they can get you a ride,” said Sheriff Helms.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving or MADD says the bill will be beneficial.

”Just because you haven’t injured or killed someone, you could have and so every time our police officers pull someone off the street, they’re saving lives because they’re preventing that person from injuring or killing anyone else, ” said Allyson Summers, Regional Executive Director of MADD.

The bill would make it more likely for people to serve at least some jail time.

”What the bill does is it specifies that an offender who is pulled over for driving under the influence has to serve a specified amount of time in prison before they can be released. Currently, the law states that that does happen unless there’s a special condition and they complete a training sobriety training class, or they complete community service or things like that,” said Summers.

Camden County has a task force dedicated to cracking down on DUIs. Sheriff Helms also has a personal connection to wanting to get these offenders off the street.

”I’ve had my family impacted by a drunk driver. It’s just, it’s something nobody wants to experience. It’s totally unnecessary,” said Sheriff Helms.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Weather Service confirms tornado from Sunday night’s storms in Christian County
Police investigate death in the 2200 block of North Marion in Springfield.
Police investigate death in north Springfield neighborhood
Skeletal remains found in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
Police identify remains found in a field in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
queen city motors
Springfield man speaks out after investigators say he’s part of a fraud scheme involving used car dealership
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates fiery crash Sunday involving 3 semis near Mount Vernon.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates fiery crash Sunday involving 3 semis near Mount Vernon

Latest News

Tristan Lee Antonio Galloway, 26
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for fugitive known as “Bando Brown.”
Springfield Police Department
Springfield Police Department struggles to enforce noisy vehicle ordinance, staffing shortages play a role
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent a letter to local public health agencies and school...
Mo. Attorney General tells school districts and local health departments they can’t enforce mask mandates or quarantine orders
The home is located in the 2000 block of North Marion.
Firefighters battle fire at Springfield home where shooting death happened Monday