Family shows concern for release of Taney County man from prison after serving 15 years

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man convicted for the deaths of two Taney County teenagers back in 2003 will be released from prison this week.

Jason Osborn served 15 years on multiple counts, including second-degree murder and enticement of a child.

Joshua Sparling and Dustin Riesman died at the age of 14 after Osborn allowed a group of teenagers to drive his car. A judge concluded Osborn had been providing them with alcohol and allowing them to drive his car, all in hopes of soliciting sexual favors. All these years later, Osborn is set to be released from prison on Friday. The mother of Josh Sparling said she worries about the safety of other children.

“It tears me up,” Sparling’s mother Kathy Boyles said. “I can’t sleep. I’m basically now reliving everything I went through 20 years ago. Only because I know another family is going to get hurt.”

After nearly 18 years, Kathy Boyles remembers the exact moment her world turned upside down. She received a phone call on August 11, 2003 with the news that her son died in a car crash.

”After that the only thing I really remember is I screamed and I fell on the ground,” she said.

Five and a half years passed, accompanied by court delays and the strenuous task of waiting. But in 2009, a judge sentenced Jason Osborn to a maximum of 15 years behind bars. Instead of closure, Boyles describes the sentence as a “double edged sword.”

”I was happy he was going to prison,” she said. “But I knew in the back of my mind he was gonna get out.”

Judge Jeff Merrell served as the Taney County Prosecutor back in 2006.

”Fifteen years is a long sentence,” Merrell said. “It’s longer than a lot of the sentences that I now see coming through my courtroom.”

But Merrell said he understands it may never be enough for the families.

”It’s really hard to say that somebody is getting justice in a case where people have died, because you just can’t bring those lives back,” Merrell said.

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Osborn has been incarcerated since March 2009, but he has been in custody since December 11, 2006. At that point he was in jail and earned 2,038 days of credit time before entering state custody. Friday marks the completion of his 15-year sentence.

Like Osborn’s sentence, Merrell said most sentences in Missouri are ordered to be served all at once, instead of stacked one after another.

“It is probably a common misconception among the public that if someone gets a five year sentence and a seven year sentence that those sentences will total 12 years,” Merrell said. “However, more often than not, those sentences are ordered to be served concurrently or to run at the same time.”

Joshua Sparling’s family worries now about what may lie ahead for Jason Osborn.

”I knew the person he is and his past that he would once again harm somebody,” Boyles said. “He’s a repeat offender.”

Prior to the crash in 2003, Osborn spent years in a state hospital in Oregon. He was diagnosed with a personality disorder and pedophilia after two incidents in 1989. That diagnosis was later overturned and he was subsequently released.

”When I lost my son, I promised him I would do my best to never let him harm anyone else,” Boyles said. “I never wanted him to hurt another child. I didn’t want another family to go through this. He had already destroyed so many children and families. He is going to get out but he is going to hurt someone else.”

Osborn will be on parole for two years. Merrell said there is always a concern in the justice system about re-offending. The Boyles said they feel changes to laws and the justice system need be made.

