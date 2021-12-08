Firefighters battle fire at Springfield home where shooting death happened Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a fire at a Springfield home where police investigated a woman’s death Monday.

The home is located in the 2000 block of North Marion.

Police say Lilburn Motley shot and killed Lavonna Haddock, his girlfriend of 37 years. Investigators say Motley confessed to the shooting.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire.

