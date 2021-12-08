Advertisement

Firefighters battle fire at Springfield home where shooting death happened Monday

The home is located in the 2000 block of North Marion.
The home is located in the 2000 block of North Marion.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a fire at a Springfield home where police investigated a woman’s death Monday.

The home is located in the 2000 block of North Marion.

Police say Lilburn Motley shot and killed Lavonna Haddock, his girlfriend of 37 years. Investigators say Motley confessed to the shooting.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Weather Service confirms tornado from Sunday night’s storms in Christian County
Police investigate death in the 2200 block of North Marion in Springfield.
Police investigate death in north Springfield neighborhood
Skeletal remains found in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
Police identify remains found in a field in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
queen city motors
Springfield man speaks out after investigators say he’s part of a fraud scheme involving used car dealership
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates fiery crash Sunday involving 3 semis near Mount Vernon.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates fiery crash Sunday involving 3 semis near Mount Vernon

Latest News

Tristan Lee Antonio Galloway, 26
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for fugitive known as “Bando Brown.”
Springfield Police Department
Springfield Police Department struggles to enforce noisy vehicle ordinance, staffing shortages play a role
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent a letter to local public health agencies and school...
Mo. Attorney General tells school districts and local health departments they can’t enforce mask mandates or quarantine orders
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
EXPLAINER: Missouri proposal would increase punishments for drunk drivers