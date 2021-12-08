Gene Haas Foundation gives OTC for six-figure donation for its machining lab

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Ozarks Technical Community College Foundation announced a six-figure gift from the Gene Haas Foundation for the precision machining lab inside the Robert W. Plaster Center for Advanced Manufacturing.

The Gene Haas Foundation Precision Machining Lab will be in the high-bay space of the PMC.

“The Gene Haas Foundation is pleased to partner with Ozarks Technical Community College on the impressive new Gene Haas Precision Machining Center. We believe that manufacturing is the foundation of a prosperous community,” said Kathy Looman, director of education centers and Gene Haas naming grants. “It is important for us to partner with schools and support their quest to become representations of advanced manufacturing. This assures that students are being trained in the latest technologies while attracting more young people to choose manufacturing as a career pathway that has amazing opportunities for lifelong learning.”

The Precision Machining Technology Program trains students to shape large materials into small parts and tools using specialized machinery. Students receive hands-on training with advanced machine tools and learn the fundamental skills needed to precisely manufacture products and tooling.

“This is the largest donation the college has received from the Gene Haas Foundation, and we’re grateful for the relationship,” said Dr. Hal Higdon, OTC chancellor. “It’s gratifying that the Gene Haas Foundation recognizes the positive impact the Plaster Manufacturing Center will have on our students and the economic future of the region.”

In addition to the precision machining program, the 120,000 square foot Plaster Manufacturing Center will provide training in the following disciplines when it opens in August of 2022:

Drafting & Design

Manufacturing Technology

Mechatronics

Networking

Cybersecurity

Automation and Robotics

Other significant contributors to the $40 million Plaster Manufacturing Center include:

The Robert W. Plaster Foundation

Larry and Donna Snyder

American National

The Durham Company

Emerson

