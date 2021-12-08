Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ stays with hosts Bialik, Jennings for the season

Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2020, left, and actress Mayim Bialik appears at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2018. Jennings and Bialik will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of the game show’s 38th season. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue as tag-team hosts of “Jeopardy!” through the rest of this season.

“We’re so pleased to have such an excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera as we head into 2022!” producer Sony Pictures Television said Wednesday. Michael Davies will remain the show’s executive producer, Sony said.

Last September, Bialik and Jennings were announced as interim hosts after Sony’s efforts to replace the late Alex Trebek ran aground. Mike Richards, who’d been the show’s executive producer, got the host job and then lost it — and soon after, his producing role — when his past questionable podcast comments resurfaced.

Jennings, the record-holder for longest “Jeopardy!” winning streak, is a consulting producer on the show. Bialik has already been chosen to host “Jeopardy!” prime-time and spinoff series, including a new college championship.

“Jeopardy!” used a series of guest hosts, including Richards, for shows filmed after Trebek’s death. The beloved host died in November 2020 of cancer.

The show is in its 38th season, with new episodes scheduled to air until July 29, 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

queen city motors
Springfield man speaks out after investigators say he’s part of a fraud scheme involving used car dealership
Courtesy: Missouri Humane Society
Missouri Humane Society rescues 42 dogs from breeder in Douglas County
The Greene County prosecutor charged Lilburn W. Motley, 66, of Springfield, with first-degree...
Police identify woman killed in shooting in north Springfield; 1 facing charges
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent a letter to local public health agencies and school...
Mo. Attorney General tells school districts and local health departments they can’t enforce mask mandates or quarantine orders
Jason Osborn
Family shows concern for release of Taney County man from prison after serving 15 years

Latest News

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) struggles for yardage as Kansas City Chiefs...
Chiefs’ Mathieu making important plays on and off the field
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Jury begins deliberations in trial of actor Jussie Smollett
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (97) celebrates during an NFL football game...
Former Saints player attacked inmate over socks before in-custody death, records say
A U.S. Coast Guard diver braved death Wednesday to enter a submerged vehicle stuck in rushing...
Coast Guard recovers body of person in vehicle near Niagara Falls