Lake of the Ozarks area cousins decorate trees, clean up State Highway 5 in Camden County, Mo.

Two cousins work together to clean up the highway while spreading holiday cheer
Two cousins work together to clean up the highway while spreading holiday cheer(Cassie Cunningham & Kara Long)
By Marina Silva
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two Lake of the Ozarks area cousins every holiday add Christmas cheer on State Highway 5 in Camden County.

Cassie Cunningham & Kara Long adopted the section nearly four years ago. They clean up the trash throughout the year, but also decorate the trees around the holidays.

”We’re picking up trash and we’re decorating the trees. And it’s all been really fun to do all together like that,” said Cassie Cunningham.

There is a lot of trash.

“There’s a comical amount of trash, but it is pretty serious. The amount of actual litter that is out there. You could pick it up forever, honestly,” said Long.

In order to decorate the trees the highway needs to be clean.

”We had about 75 bags before we could start decorating this year,” said Cunningham.

Members of the community love what they do.

”We had no idea when we started that people were going to love it as much as we do. We love it. We love having fun doing it and then everybody, it brings a smile to everyone’s face,” said Long.

It all started as a way to make their grandparents smile.

”We wanted our grandparents to see the first one. It was at the end of their lake road. And after we did that one, the next year we decided to do a couple more, and it’s pretty nasty out there. So we decided to Adopt-a-Highway,” said Cunningham.

It quickly turned into something bigger.

”We just signed on to do another three,” said Long.

Both women have kids. They said once the kids are old enough they hope to bring them along too.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

