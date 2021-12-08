Advertisement

Missing college student’s car, possible remains found 45 years later in Alabama

By WTVM staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM/Gray News) - The car and possibly the remains of an Auburn student who has been missing for 45 years has been found in Alabama, officials said Wednesday.

WTVM reported Kyle Clinkscales, a 22-year-old from Georgia, disappeared in January 1976 while making the approximately 45 minute drive between LaGrange, Georgia and Auburn University.

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said Clinkscales’ car was found in a stream in the east Alabama town of LaFayette. According to the sheriff’s office, a person reported the car after noticing it in the water.

car found LaFayette
car found LaFayette(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)

Bones were found in the car as well as a wallet that belonged to Clinkscales.

“For 45 years, we’ve looked for this young man and looked for this car,” Woodruff said in a news conference. “And we drained lakes and we looked here and looked there and ran this theory down at that theory down, and it’s always turned out nothing. And finally yesterday, just out of the blue, Major Wood calls us and he’s got the car. Now we’ve got the car and his ID and hopefully his remains in the car.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

Troup County
Troup County(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

queen city motors
Springfield man speaks out after investigators say he’s part of a fraud scheme involving used car dealership
Courtesy: Missouri Humane Society
Missouri Humane Society rescues 42 dogs from breeder in Douglas County
The Greene County prosecutor charged Lilburn W. Motley, 66, of Springfield, with first-degree...
Police identify woman killed in shooting in north Springfield; 1 facing charges
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent a letter to local public health agencies and school...
Mo. Attorney General tells school districts and local health departments they can’t enforce mask mandates or quarantine orders
Jason Osborn
Family shows concern for release of Taney County man from prison after serving 15 years

Latest News

Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Lawyer: Case against Smollett based on testimony of ‘liars’
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks on a phone on the South Lawn of the White...
Jan. 6 panel to move forward with contempt against Meadows
This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
GRAPHIC: Potter attorney: All Daunte Wright had to do was surrender
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy and mild Wednesday
Missouri raises ACT score needed for top college scholarship