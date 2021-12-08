Advertisement

One person injured in Texas mall shooting, authorities say

More than a dozen police units responded to the Killeen Mall Tuesday night.
More than a dozen police units responded to the Killeen Mall Tuesday night.(Eric Franklin for KWTX)
By Amanda Alvarado and Eric Franklin
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Officers in Texas swarmed a local mall to respond to a disturbance that was momentarily upgraded to an active shooter situation, KWTX reported.

Authorities say one person was injured and airlifted to a hospital, but the person’s condition was unknown.

The shooter’s status is “unknown,” but Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble described the suspect as a “white male” and about “6 feet tall.” Kimble also said the suspect was wearing a beanie and a hoodie.

Kimble said store employees were still sheltering in place late Tuesday night.

The incident happened at Killeen Mall shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Our officers are currently working a situation at the Killeen Mall. We ask the community to please stay away from the area at this time,” police said in tweet shortly after responding to the incident.

By 7:30 p.m., more than a dozen police units were on the scene.

Copyright 2021 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Weather Service confirms tornado from Sunday night’s storms in Christian County
Police investigate death in the 2200 block of North Marion in Springfield.
Police investigate death in north Springfield neighborhood
Skeletal remains found in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
Police identify remains found in a field in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
queen city motors
Springfield man speaks out after investigators say he’s part of a fraud scheme involving used car dealership
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates fiery crash Sunday involving 3 semis near Mount Vernon.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates fiery crash Sunday involving 3 semis near Mount Vernon

Latest News

Police say 15-year-old Lillian Dixon is safe and a suspect, 36-year-old Jonathan Bowles, is in...
Missing Idaho teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Video: Identifying American unknowns
Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) shoots over Charlotte guard Clyde Trapp (0) during the first half...
Notae’s 23 points put No. 12 Arkansas over Charlotte
Military examination of artifact
Never Give Up: Behind the scenes at the military lab working to identify the unknowns
(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Davis scores 15, Missouri romps past Eastern Illinois