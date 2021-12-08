Police say crash injures 4 in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say several people suffered injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in north Springfield.

Police say a speeding driver ran a light at National and Commercial Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The driver’s sedan struck another sedan traveling northbound on National. The driver of the second vehicle hit a third vehicle.

Police say the injuries to the four involved do not appear to be life-threatening.

