Sheriff: Woman visiting Missouri relative mauled by dogs

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (AP) — A woman was attacked and killed by dogs in front of a rural Franklin County home in eastern Missouri, investigators there said.

Sheriff Steve Pelton said the attack happened Monday afternoon in the front yard of a relative the woman had gone to visit. First responders called to the home along a rural highway found 61-year-old Leann Gratzer dead in the front yard of the property, Pelton said, and investigators determined she had been attacked by several dogs.

Officials have not released other details about the attack or whether any charges in the death are expected.

