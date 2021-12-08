Springfield chicken restaurant notices supply chain issue impacts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chicken wings and tenders are a household staple for many families and a popular item at restaurants. The supply chain issues are impacting the poultry industry and Hot Cluckers is noticing the changes.

Manager Ponch Garcia said for the past year chicken wings have been an issue and have doubled in price. In the last few months, tenders have increased 30%.

Garcia said it’s a domino effect starting with farmers, then chicken processing plants, then to the consumer. With reasons like staff shortages and the pandemic.

Hot Cluckers moved to a new location just two months ago and he said the menu expanded and some prices increased slightly.

”People notice and people wholeheartedly agree,” said Garcia. “We’re trying to provide the fairest price we can. People go to the grocery store and they see it when they shop. Everyone who has gone to the grocery store has noticed an increase within the last 18 months. The price keeps going up.”

Garcia said it can be an inconvenience. Hot Cluckers receives their chicken tenders fresh before preparing them. Recently, their suppliers delivered frozen tenders and it took a few days for the poultry to thaw. They also have had shipping delays.

”Everyone designs their menu to certain specifications and sometimes you don’t get the right product or the right size,” said Garcia. “It can still be a tender but say we use a three ounce tender. Then one week a two ounce tender. We haven’t had that big of problem with that but who is to say we don’t in the future.”

Garcia said some businesses moved from paper menus to digital because how often the prices and menu changes.

