Taney County Sheriff’s Office debuts new body cameras

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Sheriff’s Office debuted its new body cameras on December 1.

Sheriff Brad Daniels says around 45 cameras will be used for patrol officers. The rest will be used in the jail.

”We were able to purchase them using funds from a law enforcement sales tax that was passed last year,” said Sheriff Brad Daniels.

The sheriff says the reason behind getting the cameras stems from complaints and allegations made against deputies. He says the department is confident the new technology will enhance officer safety, promote accountability and assist in prosecutions.

”Obviously it can go both ways, if we have an officer that is not doing what he’s supposed to do it’ll protect the citizens, but if we have a citizen that’s made a complaint that is untrue, it’ll protect the deputy as well as the county,” Sheriff Daniels said.

All of the footage is stored in a secured cloud by Motorola and the footage cannot be altered in any way.

”The deputy can forward it to the prosecutor’s office, they have access to it, but other than that the general public can’t log on to the system and get access to it,” said Sheriff Daniels.

The footage can be requested through a Sunshine Law request.

”If it’s something that’s releasable, we will obviously release it to them,” Daniels said.

An added benefit of the body cameras is the record after the fact feature.

”If they were to walk into a gas station, and something comes up that we need to recover that video from one of the administrators, we can pull that within 48 hours,” said Sheriff Daniels.

The Taney County Sheriff’s Office says the body cameras will also aid in officer training, looking at areas they need to improve upon and situations where they did something good.

