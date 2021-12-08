TRAFFIC ALERT: Missouri Highway Patrol works crash on I-44 in Pulaski County

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is working to clear a multi-vehicle crash in Laclede County.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. near the Pulaski and Laclede County lines. The crash closed both lanes of eastbound I-44.

MoDOT asks drivers traveling eastbound to exit at mile marker 145. Watch for detours in the area.

NOTE: I-44 EB CLOSED PAST EXIT 145 MO 133/ROUTE AB RICHLAND AT MM 149.8 USE ALT ROUTE (-92332256,37779553)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.