Willard School District’s superintendent announces resignation at end of school year

Dr. Matt Teeter became superintendent in 2017.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The superintendent of the Willard School District announced he will resign at the end of the school year.

Dr. Matt Teeter became superintendent in 2017. He served as a principal in the Kansas City area before arriving at Willard.

“Willard Schools announces the resignation of Superintendent, Dr. Matt Teeter, effective June 30,” said Willard School Board President, Kip Baker. “We would like to thank him for his time and dedication to our Willard School district and we wish him the very best.”

Baker says the district is beginning the process to find Dr. Teeter’s replacement.

Dr. Teeter says he does not know what’s next for his future. The district shared a letter to Dr. Teeter sent to faculty and parents.

I want to thank each of you for the opportunity you have given me to serve our amazing community since July of 2017 as your Superintendent.  I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish for students, staff, and our community over these years. I am so excited to also see what the future holds for this wonderful student-centered district.

I would like to thank the Board of Education for their willingness to take a chance on me and allow me to continue the excellence that the Willard Public Schools has to offer.  I also want to thank them for being so understanding in this very unique situation.

I had a plan to serve in this district until I retired, but sometimes, our plans are not ours.  Each day I seek to be in the right place at the right time to serve in my calling, which is to “Love Well, Lead Well, Learn Well, & Live Well.” Over the last several months, specifically, the last two weeks, there has been a shifting in my spirit which I have wrestled with.  On Sunday, my wife and I had an overwhelming realization that included unquestionable and unimaginable peace, that my time serving as Superintendent in Willard is done sooner than we expected.

My family and I are excited to be staying in Willard.  We continue to plan for our three children to graduate here with the incredible options that our district provides. My wife will continue to serve as a PreK teacher.  We love Willard and see this as our permanent home.  I will continue to be an active parent and supporter of our Willard School Family and community.

You may ask, what is next?  Honestly, we are not sure. This is certainly a leap of faith, but if the past is any indicator, I will land solidly on my feet loving and serving others well!

With tremendous appreciation and gratitude, I have submitted my letter of resignation as Superintendent of Willard Public Schools to our board effective June 30, 2022.  I look forward to continuing to live in and serve this wonderful Willard Community.

