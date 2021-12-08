On Your Side Investigation: Republic, Mo. man accused of operating hunting scheme ordered to pay back investors

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A Republic man accused of running a hunting scheme must pay back thousands of dollars.

Since January of 2019, we’ve told you about Theodore or Teddy Eddings. Hunters and Republic police told On Your Side he stole thousands.

Eddings signed a consent order with the Missouri Secretary of State.

Using Facebook, Eddings reeled in folks from Arizona, Tennessee, and Alabama to invest in his so-called hunting businesses. The document says he sold at least $50,500 in unregistered, non-exempt investment contracts with two companies he claimed to run. The deal? Hunt anytime if you invest.

“It was phony. Maybe he was trying to do some hunting guide business, I don’t know. But as for these investors they never got the benefit of their bargain,” said David Minnick, Securities Commissioner with the Missouri Secretary of State’s office.

Investors paid thousands. Some up to $15,000 and $20,000. Investigators reveal what he did with the money.

“ATM withdrawals, cash, restaurants, online purchases, salon services, hotel stays, and he purchased cruise tickets,” said Minnick.

When investors asked for repayments, documents indicate Eddings mislead them by saying his mother was sick and in hospice care. He was forced to file bankruptcy and was going through a divorce. He admitted to the police, none of that was true.

He’s ordered to pay back investors a total of $53,500. State officials say Eddings paid that on Tuesday. Folks should get their money in a few months. As part of the order, he must pay an additional $12,000 to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

“If he does that, he will not be required to pay the $240,000 in civil penalties,” said Minnick.

Eddings must pay at least $500 a month for the next two years.

Eddings faces stealing and criminal securities fraud charges in Greene County. That case is pending.

On Your Side reached out to Eddings attorney. He said in an email, “Given the ongoing litigation, we don’t have a comment at this time.”

You can vet investment opportunities through the secretary of state’s office or call 800-721-7996.

