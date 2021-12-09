Advertisement

2 arrested after drug bust in Osage Beach, Mo.

Drug Bust/Osage Beach Police Dept.
Drug Bust/Osage Beach Police Dept.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Osage Beach Police Department arrested two after a raid of a home for drug activity.

Nicolas Scott and Stephanie Wiebold face several drug-related charges in the raid.

Investigators raided the home at 4868 Canyon Drive on December 4. Inside the home, they say they found drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash, and counterfeit currency. Items seized from the residence included:

- $3,033 in cash

- 600 counterfeit money

- Methamphetamine 129 grams

- Cocaine 2 grams

- Fentanyl 2 grams

- Psilocybin Mushrooms 5 grams

- THC Wax

- Marijuana 123 grams

- MDMA 1 gram

- MDA 1 tablet

- 3 glass smoking pipes

- 1 capsule white in color with white powder

- Multiple baggies with residue

- 2 Digital scales

- Two cell phones

- Computer tablet

- Two 32 round 9 mm magazines both loaded

A judge ordered them held without bond.

