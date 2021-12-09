Advertisement

Baxter County, Ark. approves wage increase for deputies and jailers

The Baxter County Quorum Court approved a proposal to increase wages for sheriff's deputies and...
The Baxter County Quorum Court approved a proposal to increase wages for sheriff's deputies and jailers starting in 2022.(KY3)
By Noah Tucker
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Baxter County Quorum Court approved the 2022 county budget on Tuesday night with the biggest item on the agenda being a wage increase for all deputies and jailers with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office.

In September, the quorum court voted unanimously to adopt a new personnel policy manual for the sheriff’s office, the first step in the process to separate these employees in the county’s wage scale.

With the county already budgeting a $1 per hour increase to all employees in 2022, Sheriff John Montgomery faced several hard questions when he proposed an increase of $270,000 for the department. He says the primary reason for the increase was a lack of recruitment and retention towards other local agencies who were paying on average $5,000-6,000 more just to “walk across the street.”

Since the pandemic, many people have experienced labor shortage. But for the Baxter County Sheriff, it far exceeds that.

”When you drive down the road and McDonald’s has a banner saying $14 an hour plus hiring bonus,” said Sheriff Montgomery. “Or you go to Hobby Lobby and all these places where starting salaries are much higher, it’s extremely difficult.”

With deputies starting at $12.83 per hour and jailers at $12.16 per hour, the sheriff also has to combat against other agencies.

”We have lost numerous officers over the years who worked for us, but would then would go to Gassville or Mountain Home just because it was a $5,000 or $6,000 pay raise just to walk across the street,” said Sheriff Montgomery.

So an increase only seems necessary, right? But it wasn’t so easy for the raise of $270,000 to get approved. The county balances payroll for over 180 employees, and had already budgeted an increase to all employees in 2022.

”So what we proposed in our original budget was a dollar an hour increase across the board, for every employee in Baxter County,” explained Baxter County Judge Mickey Pendergrass. “We felt comfortable to pass that, when the sheriff came with the proposition to double down on that in his two departments.”

Only problem, in order to approve the wage increase, deputies and jailers had to be removed from the county pay scale.

”The money is more than likely going to be there, it’s the policy that goes with it,” Pendergrass explained. “I believe it could have been kept in the same pay grade tabular on the job grading, it could have just been adjusted and did the same thing.”

Montgomery feels the dollar an hour wouldn’t help attract or retain workers from other agencies.

”We’ve only had one employee in the sheriff’s office that has retired with 28+ years, and all of those years there hasn’t been an incentive to stay,” said Sheriff Montgomery. “So we think this will do two things, it will give an incentive to keep the retention for people already here and we think in turn that will attract more people when we have new positions open.”

The wage increase will result in about a $7,000-$8,000 bump for deputies and jailers within the sheriff’s office. All wage increase for county employees will go into effect on January 1, 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrell Todd Maurina/Pulaski County Daily News
Republic, Mo. truck driver dies in crash on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.; interstate reopened
Sheriff: Woman visiting Missouri relative mauled by dogs
Jason Osborn
Family shows concern for release of Taney County man from prison after serving 15 years
Nixa, Mo. physician pleads guilty to making a false statement related to investigation
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent a letter to local public health agencies and school...
Mo. Attorney General tells school districts and local health departments they can’t enforce mask mandates or quarantine orders

Latest News

Late night storms expected for some.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Back to Record High Territory
Springfield veteran reflects on 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attacks.
Springfield veteran reflects on 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attacks
Crane school employee struck by bus at high school Thursday morning
Crane school employee struck by bus at high school Thursday morning
A car caught on fire Thursday afternoon on James River Freeway, leading to traffic impacts for...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Car catches on fire on James River Freeway