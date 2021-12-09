Advertisement

Bob Dole honored at US Capitol with lying in state ceremony

The longtime public servant will be honored in the Rotunda before his funeral Friday.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The nation continues to mourn the loss of Bob Dole this week. The World War II Veteran turned longtime lawmaker died at 98 Sunday. Dole received a hero’s sendoff in the nation’s capital Thursday. Dole was honored with a lying in state at the U.S Capitol, for former colleagues, and the whole country, to pay respects.

Elizabeth Dole watched outside on the Capitol steps as her late husband ascended into eternal lore. Lying in state is an honor reserved for those who gave distinguished service to the country.

“Robert Joseph Dole. He belongs here. In this place. In this temple to liberty and possibilities. Bob Dole loved this Capitol,” said President Joe Biden during a 45 minute ceremony.

President Biden remembered his former Senate colleague, and friend, as members of both parties from both chambers of Congress filled the Capitol rotunda to say goodbye.

Dole joins a short list of prominent Americans to lie in state, including another one of Kansas’ favorite sons, Dole’s hero, Dwight D. Eisenhower.

“Through all his decades in public service, Bob Dole knew exactly where he came from. A son of dust bowl hardship, he was laser focused on food security and rural issues,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

McConnell recalled working with the man who also once led Senate Republicans. He highlighted Dole’s work for Americans with disabilities as one of his many stamps on the U.S Senate.

Kansas’ current Senators Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) were also present to honor the man who once held the office.

“This is a very special occasion. An honor that does not happen, is not bestowed upon very many people. And Bob Dole is certainly deserving,” said Moran.

“He was respected. Everywhere I go here on Capitol Hill, people stop and tell me how grateful they were to have served with him,” said Marshall.

The week of remembering Bob Dole continues on Friday with a funeral service at the National Cathedral.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrell Todd Maurina/Pulaski County Daily News
Republic, Mo. truck driver dies in crash on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.; interstate reopened
Sheriff: Woman visiting Missouri relative mauled by dogs
Jason Osborn
Family shows concern for release of Taney County man from prison after serving 15 years
Nixa, Mo. physician pleads guilty to making a false statement related to investigation
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent a letter to local public health agencies and school...
Mo. Attorney General tells school districts and local health departments they can’t enforce mask mandates or quarantine orders

Latest News

Proposed bill could require new drivers to take driver's education course
Missouri lawmaker proposes bill requiring new drivers to complete a driver’s education program
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
Three candidates including two state senators have already announced that they're running for...
2 Missouri state senators, ER doctor among early candidates to replace Billy Long in U.S. House
Jonathan Garard.
Springfield Army veteran says attack in Afghanistan is ‘devastating on all levels’
U.S. Congressman Billy Long has announced he's seeking the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by...
Long: Trump endorsement will play big part in Blunt’s Senate replacement