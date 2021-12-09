Advertisement

Chiefs drop indoor mask policy at Arrowhead Stadium

Fans do the tomahawk chop as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the...
Fans do the tomahawk chop as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday that it is no longer requiring masks in indoor spaces at Arrowhead Stadium.

The team said the change comes with the expiration of the KCMO mask ordinance. However, at the KCMO Health Department recommendation, masks are still encouraged.

Unvaccinated staff members are directed to wear masks, according to the team. A complete list of the health and safety protocols for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is available at www.chiefs.com/stadium/covid.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 12. The kickoff is at noon on KWCH-12.

