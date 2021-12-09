Deputy involved in a deadly shooting in Hickory County, Mo.

HERMITAGE, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a 42-year-old woman Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called to a domestic disturbance on Short Lane in Hermitage at 9:00.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman attacked another resident with a knife. A deputy fired his gun once, killing the woman.

When the highway patrol completes their investigation, they will turn over all reports and evidence to the county prosecutor for review.

