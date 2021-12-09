Advertisement

Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography

This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.(Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was immediately taken into custody Thursday after a federal jury convicted him of downloading and possessing child pornography.

The jury in Fayetteville, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, found the 33-year-old Duggar guilty on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count when he’s sentenced.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks said sentencing will happen in about four months, Fayetteville TV station KNWA reported.

Duggar and his large Arkansas family starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until the network canceled the show in 2015 following revelations that he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Authorities began investigating the abuse in 2006 after receiving a tip from a family friend but concluded that the statute of limitations on any possible charges had expired.

Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized. At the time, Duggar apologized publicly for unspecified behavior and resigned as a lobbyist for the Family Research Council, a conservative Christian group.

Duggar later apologized for a pornography addiction and for cheating on his wife, calling himself “the biggest hypocrite ever.”

The judge in the child porn case ruled that jurors could hear testimony about how in 2003, Duggar admitted to molesting four girls. A family friend testified that Duggar told her about the abuse.

Federal authorities said they began investigating after a Little Rock police detective found child porn files were being shared by a computer traced to Duggar. A federal agent testified in May that images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, were downloaded in 2019 onto a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned.

Duggar’s attorney argued that someone else downloaded or uploaded the images onto Duggar’s computer. But the jury wasn’t swayed.

Duggar’s father Jim Bob Duggar, who also starred on the reality show, is running in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in northwestern Arkansas. He previously served in the Arkansas House.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrell Todd Maurina/Pulaski County Daily News
Republic, Mo. truck driver dies in crash on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.; interstate reopened
Sheriff: Woman visiting Missouri relative mauled by dogs
Jason Osborn
Family shows concern for release of Taney County man from prison after serving 15 years
Nixa, Mo. physician pleads guilty to making a false statement related to investigation
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent a letter to local public health agencies and school...
Mo. Attorney General tells school districts and local health departments they can’t enforce mask mandates or quarantine orders

Latest News

FILE - A well-wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford,...
Mich. school district faces two $100M suits after shooting
Elizabeth Dole places her head on her husband's casket on Thursday as Bob Dole is lying in...
LIVE: Bob Dole lying in state at US Capitol; Biden honors ‘giant of our history’
Chambers Painting in Sellersburg was having problems hiring people in a tight labor market....
‘Dirty Jobs’ host Mike Rowe gives boost to Indiana-based painting company looking for help
How to give Christmas gifts to local rescue dogs
Leigh’s Lost and Found: How to make a rescue dog’s Christmas wish come true!
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left, speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Maxwell trial adjourned for day after attorney falls sick