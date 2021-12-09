Leigh’s Lost and Found: How to make a rescue dog’s Christmas wish come true!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found, a special tree you’ll see popping up in some local businesses.

It’s called the Giving Tree. It’s the brainchild of local rescue, 4 the Love of K9′s, to help get rescue dogs into good homes for the holidays.

“This is Twix. He’s a handsome Chihuahua available for adoption.”

The ornaments on this Christmas tree aren’t your typical holiday fare.

“We have adoptable dogs on the ornaments. On the back of the ornaments we have all the wish list of the things they would like.”

Rhonda Grosjean with 4 the Love of K9′s says it’s the first year the rescue is trying this giving tree out.

“This one, he wants a new collar, spiky rubber toy, a bag of dog food and a family to call his own.”

Each ornament features a cute pic of a dog in need and what they’d love for Christmas. Some want a chew toy and flea medicine and others, a puzzle toy and a new sweater..

jazzy here, an australian shepherd, wants a thunder jacket and a gentle lead.

“Aw, there is Tinkerbell.”

But what every single one of them really wants, is a family to call home for Christmas.

“Just trying to get the message out to foster, adopt, to donate supplies, if you can’t adopt or can’t foster.”

twelve trees in all are scattered at businesses throughout Springfield, in the hopes of getting these dogs out of shelters and into foster or permanent homes.

“They don’t have a voice. They can’t tell you that they’re hurting, that they need something.”

But these messages are speaking for them, and if you listen, you could be a life changer for them.

Check out the 4 the Love of K9′s website at the link below to find out where the giving trees are located.

