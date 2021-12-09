Man sentenced for domestic assault of Ft. Leonard Wood soldier

FT. LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man Wednesday who pleaded guilty in a domestic assault case involving a soldier stationed at Ft. Leonard Wood.

Kevin Bonner, 33, was sentenced to five years and 11 months in federal prison without parole.

Investigators say Bonner was the domestic partner of a female soldier stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and shared a home with her. He was accused of strangling and assaulting her in their home last year.

On June 21, 2021, Bonner pleaded guilty to one count of assault of an intimate partner or spouse by strangulation or suffocation, and one count of domestic violence. Bonner admitted that he choked the victim to the point of unconsciousness sometime in July 2020.

The victim later told investigators that both of her eyes were completely bloodshot afterward. She attempted to self-medicate with Visine and compresses, and took a few days off work. Per federal court documents, Bonner and the victim were in their bedroom when Bonner held her against the wall and punched her in the face multiple times. Medical staff reported several orbital fractures, in addition to bruises and scratch marks.

According to court documents, Bonner is a habitual domestic violence abuser. While on parole for abusing his legal wife, a different woman, Bonner fraudulently married the victim in this case and began his cycle of abuse once again.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division and Military Police Investigations.

