Missouri to raise minimum wage to $11.15 per hour in 2022

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations reminds residents that the state’s minimum wage will increase by 85 cents per hour at the start of the new year.

Starting Jan. 1, 2022, the state’s new minimum wage will be $11.15 per hour for employees who work private businesses.

Missouri has raised its minimum wage gradually over each of the last six years, according to the Missouri Department of Labor. The increases are part of plan approved by voters in 2018 to raise the minimum wage every year thru 2023.

The state’s minimum wage law does not apply to public employers, nor does it allow the state’s minimum wage rate to be lower than the federal minimum wage rate. This means that the minimum wage increase may not apply for workers in retail and service businesses.

For restaurants and businesses in which employees work for tips, they must be guaranteed at least half of the minimum wage per hour.

CLICK HERE for more on Missouri’s minimum wage law.

