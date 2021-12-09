Advertisement

Missouri to raise minimum wage to $11.15 per hour in 2022

(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations reminds residents that the state’s minimum wage will increase by 85 cents per hour at the start of the new year.

Starting Jan. 1, 2022, the state’s new minimum wage will be $11.15 per hour for employees who work private businesses.

Missouri has raised its minimum wage gradually over each of the last six years, according to the Missouri Department of Labor. The increases are part of plan approved by voters in 2018 to raise the minimum wage every year thru 2023.

The state’s minimum wage law does not apply to public employers, nor does it allow the state’s minimum wage rate to be lower than the federal minimum wage rate. This means that the minimum wage increase may not apply for workers in retail and service businesses.

For restaurants and businesses in which employees work for tips, they must be guaranteed at least half of the minimum wage per hour.

CLICK HERE for more on Missouri’s minimum wage law.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrell Todd Maurina/Pulaski County Daily News
Republic, Mo. truck driver dies in crash on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.; interstate reopened
Sheriff: Woman visiting Missouri relative mauled by dogs
Jason Osborn
Family shows concern for release of Taney County man from prison after serving 15 years
Nixa, Mo. physician pleads guilty to making a false statement related to investigation
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent a letter to local public health agencies and school...
Mo. Attorney General tells school districts and local health departments they can’t enforce mask mandates or quarantine orders

Latest News

School bus generic
Crane school employee struck by bus at high school Thursday morning
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Live Nativity show coming to Springfield
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Man sentenced for domestic assault of Ft. Leonard Wood soldier
Lawmakers head to Little Rock Jan. 14 for a new legislative session and one of the issues up...
Arkansas lawmakers OK massive tax cuts, adjourn session