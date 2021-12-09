Missouri State University partners with Springfield Public Schools to place teachers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools is partnering with Missouri State University to attract more teachers.

The two organizations call it the ‘Grow Your Own Program.’ This is in partnership with Missouri State University where a 2,000 dollar scholarship is awarded every year to a selected SPS student. The scholarship applies to any student wanting to teach attending MSU or Ozarks Technical College.

Administrators say it’s a push to try and solve the teacher shortage in Missouri.

“This will provide an opportunity for us to take our own students to grow them, provide them a tuition, also tutoring support, mentoring support, so they can return to Springfield Public Schools and be successful teachers,” said Dr. Grenita Lathan, SPS superintendent.

One scholarship covers high school juniors and seniors interested in pursuing a career in education. Another scholarship covers college students accepted into a program related to education.

