Oreo teams up with Barefoot for a new cookie-inspired wine

The companies say it includes flavors of chocolate, cookies and crème with notes of oak.
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) - Oreo and Barefoot Wine have teamed up for quite the concoction: a cookie wine.

The small-batch wine is called “Barefoot X Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine.”

It’s available online now, while supplies last.

It costs 24.99 for two 750 ml bottles and one package of Oreo thin cookies.

