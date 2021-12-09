Advertisement

Police: Missouri man cited Rittenhouse in school threat

(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FESTUS, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man has been charged after he allegedly threatened on social media to shoot high school students in the name of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Mitchell Lovelace, 27, of Festus, was charged with making a terrorist threat after police were notified Saturday about the posting on social media. He was being held without bond in the Jefferson County jail.

Festus police said in a news release that Lovelace wrote “I’m going to shoot Festus high school students in the name of Kyle Rittenhouse.”

On Wednesday, a bond review hearing was scheduled for Dec. 15.

Festus police said school resource officers were on “heightened patrol on the district campuses,” and staff and parents were notified about the threat.

Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges on Nov. 19 after he shot and killed two people and wounded a third during protests over racial injustice in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the summer of 2020. Defense attorneys argued he acted in self-defense.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

queen city motors
Springfield man speaks out after investigators say he’s part of a fraud scheme involving used car dealership
Courtesy: Missouri Humane Society
Missouri Humane Society rescues 42 dogs from breeder in Douglas County
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent a letter to local public health agencies and school...
Mo. Attorney General tells school districts and local health departments they can’t enforce mask mandates or quarantine orders
The Greene County prosecutor charged Lilburn W. Motley, 66, of Springfield, with first-degree...
Police identify woman killed in shooting in north Springfield; 1 facing charges
Sheriff: Woman visiting Missouri relative mauled by dogs

Latest News

Temperatures back in the 60's Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Still Getting Warmer
Cody Ashton Ary
Judge sentences ex-West Plains, Mo. school employee to 17 years for sex crimes involving children
Springfield Public Schools fights back against attorney general's request to end mask mandate
The Arkanas Congressional redistricting map that has been approved by congress and Asa...
Governor approves state of Arkansas’ redistricting map