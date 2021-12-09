Advertisement

‘Serial stowaway’ found fit for trial

Marilyn Hartman has been deemed fit to stand trial in January.
Marilyn Hartman has been deemed fit to stand trial in January.(Source: WBBM/Tom Gianni via CNN)
By WBBM staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WBBM) – A woman described as a “serial stowaway” has been deemed fit to stand trial.

Marilyn Hartman, 69, has been arrested numerous times at major airports like Chicago O’Hare for trying to sneak onto planes.

Hartman confessed to having slipped onto about 30 flights over the past two decades.

She was reportedly able to blend into crowds of passengers during the boarding process.

While Hartman claims to have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a Chicago judge refused to transfer her criminal case to mental health court.

Hartman is set to go to court Jan. 27 to answer to multiple charges, including sneaking onto a flight to London in 2018.

