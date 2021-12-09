Small businesses around nation, including Springfield, struggle with shoplifting as holiday shopping ramps up

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been a great couple of weeks for Clothe Boutique in Springfield. Manager Emma Lucas welcomes a return to normalcy after pandemic restrictions last year.

“It’s been busier than ever,” says Clothe Boutique Manager Emma Lucas. “I just love to see that people are shopping locally.”

But as more people return to shopping locally, an increasing number of others are shoplifting locally.

“Yeah, that is the big issue,” says Lucas. “And I’m sure a lot of other local businesses around us have this issue.”

In fact, 89% of small businesses struggle with shoplifting, with more than half of them reporting an increase in shoplifting this year. That’s according to a new report from Business.org.

Lucas says they do what they can to prevent theft, but since they only have one or two people working at a time, it can be tough.

“We just try and make sure we’re aware and we’re helping customers,” said Lucas. “We’re out on the floor, we’re moving, we’re making sure everyone is being helped.”

If that doesn’t work, items that are stolen may never come back.

“If they got away, then it just depends on how much information they have at the time as to whether we can get the stuff back or not,” explains Springfield Police Officer John Van Gordan.

Here are a few ways that Van Gordan says can help curb theft:

Keep an eye on customers

Keep the inside of your store lit well

Use alarm tags and alarms

Install security cameras

“Crime’s not gonna be 100 percent full-proof, but if we can educate people and they can try and do those things, it’s going to help,” says Van Gordan.

“It really really hurts us when we have shoplifters,” said Lucas. “The best way to help with that is to support your local businesses through the holidays.”

