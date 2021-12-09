SPS raises bus driver pay to $20 an hour; planning to change start times next fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A handful of transportation changes are in the works at Springfield Public Schools.

There’s a pay boost for bus drivers and potential start time adjustments.

The district announced that it has increased bus driver pay to $20 an hour, which is up from $17 an hour at the start of the year. The district’s bus drivers were paid $14.51 an hour last year.

“All the labor markets around us have just continued to increase their wages,” said SPS Deputy Superintendent John Mulford. “So the $17 was was not competitive enough to not only attract people, but retain people. We were losing drivers to other higher paying jobs. So we feel that the starting rate of $20 an hour, which will be retroactive to November 29, will put us where we need to be at this point in time.”

Right now SPS has 99 bus drivers, and a handful of new recruits. Mulford said the goal is to hit a total of 117 drivers.

”That will allow us to get back to full transportation that we started the school year with,” he said. “As you know, we had to make some changes on November 8, due to the driver shortage.”

The district temporarily reduced bus services after that date, which cut back rides for 1,500 students. Mulford said increasing pay is a vital step towards rebuilding those services.

“The other thing that we’re looking back at is how can we start to phase routes back in, focused on our youngest learners as we get the staffing,” he said. “So that’s been slow up to this point. We’ve not made the progress we had hoped since November 8.”

Despite this, Mulford said the district has made some progress. He said he is hopeful full busing services will return shortly after the new year.

On top of that, SPS start times will change again next fall. The goal is for all schools to have started by 8:50 a.m. or 9 a.m. at the latest. An SPS survey found the changes made this fall aren’t working for many families.

“So there was obviously some concern about that from some parents as we went into the year,” Mulford said. “We wanted to come back and survey those parents after about 10 or 12 weeks of school and see if anything had changed. And the reality is not much had changed.”

He said both parents and staff alike shared concerns about the start times implemented this year.

“About two thirds of our parents expressed that the current model does not work for their family,” Mulford said. “And about three fourths of our staff also indicated that. So what that tells us is, it’s not a sustainable model and that we’ve got to make some changes.”

SPS moved from a two-tier bus system to a three-tier bus system this year. Mulford said the district hopes to keep the current system, but if start times are adjusted next year, the bus schedule may have to change too. That could mean fewer kids get a ride to school.

”Returning to a two-tier model would definitely require a reduction in transportation services, just because of the number of drivers that it requires,” he said. “If we go back that route, we need more drivers. And we’re already short. That’s why we were going to focus on maintaining the three-tier model and closing that gap.”

Mulford said SPS will work on solutions and submit a proposal to the board in March.

