St. Louis County ends masking mandate

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - St. Louis County has removed its mask mandate.

Acting St. Louis County Department of Public Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan withdrew the mask mandate on Thursday. In his withdrawal notice, Dr. Khan wrote that September 27 Face Covering Order was removed from the County website” and was “now rescinded” following the ruling in Cole County.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sent a letter to local public health agencies and school districts requiring them to stop enforcing some public health orders.

In November, a judge in Cole County ruled local Missouri health departments could not issue orders and that all orders must be lifted. Following the ruling, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent letters to public schools and health agencies ordering them to stop mask mandates and quarantine orders.

“I continue to strongly recommend that St. Louis County residents and guests wear masks indoors in public spaces,” wrote Dr. Khan. “Masks save lives.”

Dr. Khan recommended a mask mandate to the St. Louis County Council on Nov. 30. The council did not approve one in their last two meetings.

In July, Schmitt filed a lawsuit to stop St. Louis County from re-imposing their mask mandate.

“My Office has been on the forefront of fighting mask mandates across the state, and we have vigorously litigated against St. Louis County’s illegal mask mandates. Attorneys for St. Louis County announced in a court hearing earlier today that the County is ‘rescinding’ their illegal mask mandate later today,” said Schmitt. “This is a huge win for the citizens of St. Louis County and the people of Missouri. Although we have consistently held that St. Louis County’s mask mandates were illegally imposed in the first place, this is the right move and is consistent with the recent judgment from the Cole County Circuit Court. We expect more local public health authorities and school districts to follow suit in the coming days and weeks.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.