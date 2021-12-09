Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Easy Peppermint White Chocolate Cookies

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Put a holiday twist on your Christmas cookies.

Easy Peppermint White Chocolate Cookies

Ingredients:

1 box white cake mix

2 eggs

1 stick softened butter

1 tsp vanilla

2 candy canes crushed

1/2 cup white chocolate chips

1/3 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup melted chocolate optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine the eggs, cake mix, butter, and vanilla. Stir until the dough ball has formed. Add in chips, pecans, and candy cane pieces mixed to combine. Scoop out golf ball size pieces of dough and place two inches apart on a greased cookie sheet. Cook for 9-11 minutes or until the edges of the cookie begin to brown.

Allow cookies to cool. Once cookies are cool you can drizzle them with melted chocolate.

The recipe makes two dozen cookies.

