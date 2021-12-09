Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Car catches on fire on James River Freeway

A car caught on fire Thursday afternoon on James River Freeway, leading to traffic impacts for...
A car caught on fire Thursday afternoon on James River Freeway, leading to traffic impacts for drivers heading eastbound.(Rochelle Raven)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A car caught on fire Thursday afternoon on James River Freeway, leading to traffic impacts for drivers heading eastbound.

Crews closed one lane of James River Freeway while working clear the scene. The fire happened just past the West Bypass exit off of James River Freeway. Crews reopened all lanes shortly after 4 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

