Authorities searching for man who stole money from ‘Shop with a Cop’ fund in Pulaski County, Mo.

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding and identifying a man who stole money from the county’s “Shop with a Cop” fund.

The man went inside the Oasis Travel Plaza in Richland and distracted one of the cashiers, then he left with a bucket of money.

”The individual proceeds to take the ‘Shop with a Cop’ bucket, which is on the counter for people who donate to children in need,” said Pulaski County Deputy Dylan Coffman. ”You’re ruining some kid’s Christmas.”

It is estimated that there the bucket contained somewhere between $300 to $400.

“Shop with a Cop” is an annual event where kids in need get to shop with law enforcement for Christmas presents.

”The community comes together, and they donate money,” said Coffman. “Once a year, around Christmas time, local law enforcement will gather together at Walmart. Kids in need and families and need will come together and we’ll go shopping with them, and they have about a $100 limit,” said Coffman.

Deputy Coffman is a parent and he says this just makes him angry.

”It is the one time of the year that we actually get to come together with kids,” said Coffman. “Most of time, if we do see kids, it could be in the worst day of their lives.”

He did have a message for the man who stole the money.

”It’s a kid in need, and they’re there for a reason,” said Coffman. “Those buckets are there for a reason. Hope you can live with stealing from the kids.”

