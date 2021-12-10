CATCH-A-CROOK: Man caught on camera stealing gun in southwestern Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

3000 block of South Suburban Avenue in southwestern Greene County November 30, 2021 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, detectives want your help identifying a man who stole a gun from a truck in southwestern Greene County. The crime happened November 30 in the 3000 block of South Suburban Avenue. The neighborhood is located east of West Bypass and south of Battlefield Road.

3000 block of South Suburban Avenue November 30, 2021 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Home security video shows a vehicle pull up to the home and a passenger jumps out. Investigators say the vehicle appears to be a gray or silver, 4-door sedan. The video shows a man who appears to have long hair get into the truck and rummage through the console.

Greene County Tip Line: 417-829-6230 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Deputy Paige Rippee says the victim stored a 9 mm Hi-Point handgun in the console. The man takes the weapon and runs back to the vehicle waiting for him. The victim reported the gun’s value as approximately $150. If you have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

