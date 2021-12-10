Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Man caught on camera stealing gun in southwestern Greene County

The crime happened in a neighborhood near West Bypass and Battlefield Road.
By Maria Neider
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

3000 block of South Suburban Avenue in southwestern Greene County November 30, 2021
3000 block of South Suburban Avenue in southwestern Greene County November 30, 2021(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, detectives want your help identifying a man who stole a gun from a truck in southwestern Greene County. The crime happened November 30 in the 3000 block of South Suburban Avenue. The neighborhood is located east of West Bypass and south of Battlefield Road.

3000 block of South Suburban Avenue November 30, 2021
3000 block of South Suburban Avenue November 30, 2021(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Home security video shows a vehicle pull up to the home and a passenger jumps out. Investigators say the vehicle appears to be a gray or silver, 4-door sedan. The video shows a man who appears to have long hair get into the truck and rummage through the console.

Greene County Tip Line: 417-829-6230
Greene County Tip Line: 417-829-6230(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Deputy Paige Rippee says the victim stored a 9 mm Hi-Point handgun in the console. The man takes the weapon and runs back to the vehicle waiting for him. The victim reported the gun’s value as approximately $150. If you have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrell Todd Maurina/Pulaski County Daily News
Republic, Mo. truck driver dies in crash on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.; interstate reopened
Sheriff: Woman visiting Missouri relative mauled by dogs
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
Nixa, Mo. physician pleads guilty to making a false statement related to investigation
Jason Osborn
Family shows concern for release of Taney County man from prison after serving 15 years

Latest News

CATCH-A-CROOK: Man caught on camera stealing gun in southwestern Greene County - clipped version
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man caught on camera stealing gun in southwestern Greene County - clipped version
Strange smell in Springfield
People across Springfield say they’re catching a whiff of a stinky ‘mystery smell’
People across Springfield say they’re catching a whiff of a stinky ‘mystery smell’
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 2,500 new cases; Arkansas adds 900+ new cases