Community Foundation of the Ozarks awards grants to Springfield nonprofits for diversity, equity and inclusion projects

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Community Foundation of the Ozarks has awarded grants to five Springfield nonprofits.

The five checks total $100,000. The money is meant for projects promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Among the agencies receiving grants include A Girl Like Me Network, the GLO Center, the Springfield Greene-County Park Board and Missouri State and Drury Universities. Each check ranges from $12,000 to $25,000.

“The CFO continues to increase its commitment to DEI grantmaking based on the quality of proposals and commitment among the nonprofit and educational communities to foster more welcoming, inclusive environments for Springfield-Greene County citizens,” said Bridget Dierks, CFO’s vice president of programs.

Amby Lewis, founder and president of A Girl Like Me, says this support is a really big deal.

“I’m so grateful,” said Lewis. “I thank God more than anything. He put in all of our hearts in CFO’s heart to pick us for the grant. It’s just a really great opportunity and I’m forever grateful. I will continue to prove this program is deserving of every grant of all the support that’s necessary because our girls they deserve it.”

Lewis says A Girl Like Me Network helps young women between the ages of 11 and 19. They may provide mentorship programs -- or sponsor back-to-school bashes.

