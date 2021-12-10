Dozens protest mask mandate, other COVID-19 protocols at Pershing School in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dozens of parents and students gathered Friday in front of Pershing School as part of a protest against the Springfield Public Schools district’s mask mandate.

Protesters want the school district to drop its mask mandate immediately and reconsider other protocols surrounding COVID-19.

Friday’s protest comes after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent a letter to school districts earlier this week, saying that schools can’t enforce mask mandates based on a court ruling last month.

District leaders are disputing the attorney general’s interpretation of the ruling. The Springfield Public Schools district is expected to keep its mask mandate in place until at least the Christmas break.

