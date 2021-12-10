FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storm threats over afternoon and evening hours for eastern Ozarks counties

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for severe weather threats expected from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning.

After a very warm day Friday, a powerful cold front will bring the threat for severe storms to areas mainly east of Highway 65. The threat looks highest after dark through about 1-2 am., though all modes of severe weather possible as early as 2 p.m. Friday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The #severe storm threat has been UPGRADED for the far eastern #Ozarks and moved slightly west. All severe weather threats--including #tornadoes--are possible after 6 pm with scattered storms out ahead of and along the #coldfront. pic.twitter.com/7T6lsscJS0 — KY3 News (@kytv) December 10, 2021

The storm system could include tornadoes, strong winds and scattered hail. A few showers are likely into the afternoon hours with limited sunshine. Later into the night, scattered storms should develop and strengthen east, mainly for counties east of Highway 65.

