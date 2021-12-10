Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storm threats over afternoon and evening hours for eastern Ozarks counties

Severe storms are possible mainly east of Highway 65 this evening and early tonight. Tornadoes, large hail, and high wind are all possible.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for severe weather threats expected from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning.

After a very warm day Friday, a powerful cold front will bring the threat for severe storms to areas mainly east of Highway 65. The threat looks highest after dark through about 1-2 am., though all modes of severe weather possible as early as 2 p.m. Friday.

The storm system could include tornadoes, strong winds and scattered hail. A few showers are likely into the afternoon hours with limited sunshine. Later into the night, scattered storms should develop and strengthen east, mainly for counties east of Highway 65.

Follow the KY3 First Alert Weather Team for updates HERE and download the KY3 First Alert Weather App to stay-up-to-date.

