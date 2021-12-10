Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues Tornado Watch for parts of the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in the Ozarks amid severe weather patterns expected from Friday into Saturday.

Dozens of south-central Missouri and northern Arkansas counties are under a tornado watch until 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

During a tornado watch, atmospheric conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop, but a tornado has not yet been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

If the watch is upgraded to a tornado warning later on, that means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property. If you’re in the area of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.

The following counties in Missouri Ozarks region are currently under a tornado watch until 11 p.m. Friday:

  • Dent, MO
  • Howell, MO
  • Oregon, MO
  • Reynolds, MO
  • Texas, MO

The following counties in the Arkansas Ozarks region are currently under a tornado watch until 11 p.m. Friday:

  • Fulton, AR
  • Izard, AR
  • Sharp, AR
  • Stone, AR

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe weather through Saturday morning. Rain, hail and strong winds are also likely through the night. Stay ahead of changing weather while on-the-go with the KY3 First Alert Weather app.

