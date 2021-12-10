Holiday events boost tourism for downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The holidays are a busy time for small businesses and downtown Springfield is noticing a boost in tourism compared to last year. This year holiday events like the Christmas Tree lighting and parade are open to the public compared to last year when it was a drive by parade and virtual tree lighting.

Rusty Whorley with the Downtown Springfield Association said 3,000 people attended the tree lighting which generated sales for restaurants and shops. Whorley said more companies are hosting holiday dinner parties and renting out spaces, which local restaurants saw a decrease in parties because of the pandemic in 2020.

The Springfield Christmas parade is Saturday and he said it’s strategically placed at 2 p.m. to encourage people to use the most of their time downtown.

“We do want people to come down and have lunch beforehand and grab a cup of coffee while they’re down here, shop at the stores before and after to do some Christmas shopping,” said Whorley. “We also will have it in and out before our Christmas dinner rush. So Christmas parties and others won’t be tied up for it.”

Whorley said it’s important to shop local this holiday season because it’s benefiting the community.

”Supporting local is incredibly important because those dollars stay in Springfield,” said Whorley. “Those tax dollars go to our schools, go to our roads and bridges, and you support your neighbors. This is the time of year where many businesses will realize about 40% of their sales.”

He said small business Saturday was also a hit.

